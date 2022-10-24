Anonymous Threat Evacuates Lehigh Valley High School, Police Say

A Lehigh Valley high school was evacuated due to an “anonymous threat” that came in early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said.

The threat was made to the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School on E. 3rd St. in Bethlehem, according to Bethlehem Police, who said they were notified around 8:20 a.m.

Officers worked alongside school administrators and decided to evacuate the building while investigating the threat’s credibility.

The threat was ultimately determined not to be credible, and students and staff have returned to the building to resume classes, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.