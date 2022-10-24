Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Unsettled Weather Pattern Arrives As Coastal Storm System Moves Through: Here's What To Expect
Schools

Anonymous Threat Evacuates Lehigh Valley High School, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Lehigh Valley high school was evacuated due to an “anonymous threat” that came in early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said.

The threat was made to the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School on E. 3rd St. in Bethlehem, according to Bethlehem Police, who said they were notified around 8:20 a.m.

Officers worked alongside school administrators and decided to evacuate the building while investigating the threat’s credibility.

The threat was ultimately determined not to be credible, and students and staff have returned to the building to resume classes, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details were released.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.