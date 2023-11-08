Roads Close As Work Begins On Easton's Winter Village

Workers have begun setting up Easton's annual Winter Village in the city center, as of Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Beginning this week and lasting through the holiday season, Northampton Street is closed to vehicle traffic from the Circle to Sitgreaves Street, City Hall said.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Public Works is prepping the ground surface for the ice skating rink, which will be completed over the next week and a half, according to officials.

Workers also began setting up the Peace Candle in Centre Square on Tuesday, and residents still have time to pledge sponsorship before the lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 25, organizers said.

Organizers are also seeking volunteers to assist with the festivities.

According to officials, Easton's Winter Village was launched in 2020 to help local retailers stay afloat during the pandemic and has since become a holiday tradition.

Opening weekend for the Winter Village is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19.

