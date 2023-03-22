Lehigh Valley Restaurant Hits The Market At $1.975 Million

A beloved roadside restaurant in Northampton County is up for sale as of Monday, March 20.

Detzi's Tavern, 570 Lehigh Avenue in Wind Gap, can be yours for $1.975 million, according to its listing on Coldwell Banker.

Originally founded in 1960 by Mary and LeRoy "Reno" Detzi, the tavern was more recently managed by the couple's triplet sons, John, Joe, and Jeff, says the restaurant's website.

Detzi's, a landmark along Northampton's Slate Belt region, is listed as a turnkey property. The 3,783-square-foot building was completed in 1952 and features dining space for 168, realtors write.

Click here for the full listing from ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

