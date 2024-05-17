Overcast 50°

Rahjuan Marquel Morgan Charged In Scranton Killing: PD

One man is in custody after a 36-year-old was killed in Scranton on Tuesday, May 14. 

Rahjuan Marquel Morgan, Scranton PD

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Scranton Police Department
Mac Bullock
Police originally called Benjamin Thompson's Jackson Street death "suspicious" before declaring it a homicide on Thursday morning, May 16. 

By Thursday night, 24-year-old Rahjuan Marquel Morgan was arrested for criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy, city police said. 

"This investigation is still underway and more arrests are expected," officials said. 

SPD is asking anyone with information to leave a tip by calling 570-348-4134. 

