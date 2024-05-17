Police originally called Benjamin Thompson's Jackson Street death "suspicious" before declaring it a homicide on Thursday morning, May 16.

By Thursday night, 24-year-old Rahjuan Marquel Morgan was arrested for criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy, city police said.

"This investigation is still underway and more arrests are expected," officials said.

SPD is asking anyone with information to leave a tip by calling 570-348-4134.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.