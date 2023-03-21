Woman Wanted For Theft, Easton Police Say

Police in the city of Easton are searching for a 21-year-old woman on an active arrest warrant, the department has announced.

Haileyann Koskey Crawford is wanted in connection with a theft from an Easton resident that occurred last September, said city police. She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 118 pounds, and is known to visit Forestburgh, New York in Sullivan County, authorities wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip on the Northampton County Crime Watch webpage.

