Woman Wanted For Theft, Easton Police Say

Mac Bullock
Haileyann Koskey Crawford
Haileyann Koskey Crawford Photo Credit: Easton Police Department

Police in the city of Easton are searching for a 21-year-old woman on an active arrest warrant, the department has announced. 

Haileyann Koskey Crawford is wanted in connection with a theft from an Easton resident that occurred last September, said city police. She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 118 pounds, and is known to visit Forestburgh, New York in Sullivan County, authorities wrote. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip on the Northampton County Crime Watch webpage. 

