Woman Attacked, Cat Killed By 2 'Aggressive' Dogs On The Loose In Lehigh Valley, Police Warn

A woman was attacked and a cat killed by a pair of "aggressive" dogs that are continually on the loose around the Lehigh Valley area, police say.

Officers are now attempting to have the canines classified as dangerous around the state but are running into a series of legal technicalities due to the owner’s alleged refusal to surrender them.

The first attack occurred on a woman near Willow Drive in North Catasauqua on Friday, Sept. 9, police said.

While officers were searching for the two dogs, a second attack report came in that involved a cat that had been killed by the same dogs, according to police.

After these attacks, local residents were asked to shelter in place as the dogs were contained. A short time later, their owner was found and was able to lead the officers to the dogs, who were then temporarily secured in the borough’s kennel, police said.

Three days later, the owner refused to sign the dogs over to the Pennsylvania dog warden, authorities said.

Legal proceedings have now been initiated to have the dogs classified as “dangerous” throughout the state of Pennsylvania, police said. If successful, the dogs will face severe restrictions and no longer be able to pose a threat to the community.

In the meantime, however, the dogs are legally required to be returned to their owner pending a hearing.

The dogs have continued to cause a “menace” to the community, aggressively charging at several people and animals on Friday, Sept. 24, police said.

Calls made to the District Attorney’s Office, PA Dog Warden, PA Dept. of Agriculture, Magisterial Judge, and state representatives were met with the same response — nothing can legally be done until the courts hear the case.

Meanwhile, residents are urgently warned to stay vigilant and if loose dogs are spotted, call 911 and get to a safe place immediately.

