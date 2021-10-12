Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Woman Abducted In Bethlehem, Developing Reports Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Bethlehem Police
Bethlehem Police Photo Credit: https://www.bethlehem-pa.gov/Police

A woman was abducted from the parking lot of a Bethlehem warehouse early Monday morning, developing reports say.

The woman called 911 after noticing that she was being followed near the QVC warehouse on Commerce Center Boulevard around 7:55 a.m., initial and unconfirmed reports say.

The woman was reportedly dragged into a black 2012 Honda Civic by a man she knows and has a protective order against.

The suspect vehicle has a sunroof, tinted windows and PA registration reading KXN4309, according to the initial report.

The suspect may be headed toward New York City.

Bethlehem Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.