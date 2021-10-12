Woman Abducted In Bethlehem, Developing Reports Say

A woman was abducted from the parking lot of a Bethlehem warehouse early Monday morning, developing reports say.

The woman called 911 after noticing that she was being followed near the QVC warehouse on Commerce Center Boulevard around 7:55 a.m., initial and unconfirmed reports say.

The woman was reportedly dragged into a black 2012 Honda Civic by a man she knows and has a protective order against.

The suspect vehicle has a sunroof, tinted windows and PA registration reading KXN4309, according to the initial report.

The suspect may be headed toward New York City.

Bethlehem Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

