Northampton Daily Voice
Video Of Man Racking Handgun Outside PA Homes Leads To Stolen Weapon Recovery, Felony Charges

Valerie Musson
Bethlehem police
Bethlehem police Photo Credit: Bethlehem PD via Facebook

A man seen on video racking a handgun outside Pennsylvania homes led to the recovery of three illegal weapons and felony charges, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun on the 1900 block of Brookside Drive in Bethlehem around 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, the local police department said in a release on Thursday, June 30.

A follow-up investigation included a review of video evidence that showed a man racking the slide of a handgun outside nearby homes, police said.

The man was found in the area with a group comprising adults and juveniles.

Three handguns — one of them reported stolen — as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found at the scene, police said.

Sekani Damani Harley, 19, of Bethlehem, and Jermaine Humphrey Jr., 21, of Allentown, were arrested and charged with felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, police said.

Harley was also charged with receiving stolen property, while Humphrey was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Additional details were not released.

