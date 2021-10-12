UPDATE: Police Seek Suspect In PA Kidnapping Of 25-Year-Old Stalking Victim

UPDATE: Melendez was taken into custody in the Holland Tunnel later Tuesday morning, and the victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation of her injuries, according to a DA’s office representative. The vehicle is in Port Authority custody.

-----------------------------

Police are searching for a man who allegedly drove a woman he had been stalking off the road and kidnapped her in PA early Tuesday morning.

Ruben Carrion Melendez, 27, was behind the wheel of a black two-door 2012 Honda Civic when he drove 25-year-old Krystal Rivera off the road near 3419 Commerce Center Blvd. in Bethlehem just before 7:20 a.m., Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said in a release.

Melendez then opened the driver side door of Rivera’s white Nissan, forced her over to the passenger seat and intentionally crashed the car into a pole, Houck said.

Melendez, who also has an active PFA order for stalking Rivera, then got back into his car, approached her and forced her into his vehicle by her hair.

Melendez is 5 feet 5 inches tall with hazel eyes and was last seen near Commerce Center Boulevard in Bethlehem.

His vehicle has PA registration reading KXN4309, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7187.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.