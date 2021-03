A Philadelphia teen reported missing was found safe Monday, CBSN Philly reports.

The family of Jalen Maxwell, 13, said he went missing on Friday morning from his Wissinoming neighborhood, the news outlet reports.

The teen's mom told CBS that her son has a mild form of autism and has never done anything like this before.

Maxwell was taken to the hospital for evaluation, CBS reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.