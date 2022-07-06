Two-Alarm Fire Ravages 3 Lehigh Valley Homes (PHOTOS)

Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Two-Alarm Fire Ravages 3 Lehigh Valley Homes

Valerie Musson
Photo Credit: Upper Nazareth Fire Department via Facebook

A two-alarm fire tore through three adjacent Lehigh Valley homes, authorities said.

The Upper Nazareth Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 2000 block of Lynnwood Drive in Upper Nazareth around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, the squad said.

An initial investigation prompted a second alarm as well as crews from several surrounding departments.

Three single-family homes were damaged in the fire, the department said.

The fire was safely doused with no reported injuries.

The pets within each of the homes were able to safely escape as well, the department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to view additional photos from the scene of the fire.

Assisting agencies include the Vigilance Hose Co., the Hecktown Fire Department, the Bushkill Township Fire Department, the Bethlehem Township Fire Department, the Nancy Run Fire Department, the Plainfield Fire Department, the Forks Township Fire Department, Bethlehem Township EMS, Upper Nazareth EMA, and the Upper Nazareth Police Department.

