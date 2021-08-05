Trooper Fires Gun At Allentown Driver Who Led NJ, PA Police On Wild Pursuit, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot at a pickup truck that struck a police vehicle on Route 80 during a Friday night pursuit that began in New Jersey, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police began pursuing a silver Dodge Ram driven by Steven R. Wilson, 51, of Allentown, around 8 p.m. on Route 46 and the westbound side of Route 80 through Warren County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Wilson's truck appeared to have been unregistered out of Pennsylvania, and was spotted speeding, performing unsafe lane changes and driving erratically, authorities said.

Wilson led New Jersey troopers on a pursuit up until the Delaware Water Gap toll bridge, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers out of Stroudsburg spotted the truck near mile marker 309, and tried to stop the vehicle, police said.

Wilson then "rammed and continually struck a marked State Police vehicle," at which point a trooper fired his department-issued firearm into the driver's side door of the truck, the release says.

PSP stopped the pursuit near Shafers School House Road and Business Route 209 in Stroud Township, Monroe County using an immobilization precision technique, authorities said.

Wilson was arrested with assistance from Stroud Area Regional Police K-9 Bendix, and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in unknown condition, police said. It was not clear if he was struck by gunfire.

Wilson was charged with aggravated assault of law enforcement, reckless endangerment, DUI while DUI-suspended, illegal taunt of a police animal and several traffic offenses, authorities said.

Pocono Township police assisted in the incident, which remains under investigation.

