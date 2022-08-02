Trapped Victim Freed, Hospitalized As Car Veers Off Road Into Lehigh Valley Field

A trapped victim was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital after a car veered off the roadway and into a field in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said.

The vehicle veered off the road and traveled “well into a field,” near Newlins and Richmond Roads in Forks Township the morning of Monday, Feb. 7, the local fire department said.

The victim was safely removed from the car and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

“Please drive safe,” the department said.

Scroll down for additional photos.

