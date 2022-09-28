Trapped 18-Month-Old Rescued By Good Samaritans As SUV Flips During Lehigh Valley Crash: Report

Several Good Samaritans came to the immediate rescue of an 18-month-old child trapped in an SUV that had flipped following a serious crash in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LehighValleyLive reports.

One person was taken to St. Luke’s Easton Hospital and two other adults were trapped inside the vehicle following the two-car crash on the 200 block of Nazareth Rd. in Palmer Township around 11 a.m., the outlet says citing Jim Alercia, the town’s deputy fire chief.

The child was brought to safety and was determined to be unharmed after the bystanders used the SUV’s back hatch to get access to the vehicle before emergency crews reached the scene, the report says.

Click here for the full story from LehighValleyLive.

