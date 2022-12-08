Third Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Teens In Easton, DA Says

A third suspect was arrested and charged in the double-fatal shooting of two teens in Easton, authorities said.

Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody at a home on Fox Street in Phillipsburg just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 and charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.

Cagle, of Easton, was also charged with six counts of reckless endangerment and various weapons offenses, Houck said.

Cagle was identified as a suspect in the homicide of D’Andre Snipes, 17, and Kavan Figueroa, 18, who were shot inside a BMW parked on the north side of the 1300 block of Washington Street shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 14, DailyVoice.com reported.

Snipes was pronounced dead at the scene, while Figueroa was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Investigators found that multiple people fired into the BMW, which had four occupants as well as several others around it.

Altajier Robinson, 20, and Jayden Denizard, 15, were taken into custody in March and are facing homicide charges.

Denizard admitted in an interview to firing a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun into the BMW, while Robinson fired a Glock 9mm, and Cagle fired a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun several times, authorities said.

Cagle was being held in the Warren County Prison as a fugitive and will be extradited back to Pennsylvania in the coming weeks.

