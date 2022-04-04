Texas Roadhouse Wallet Snatcher Takes Himself On Shopping Spree: Bethlehem PD

Police in Bethlehem are looking for a man who they say stole a woman's credit cards and then went on a shopping spree with them.

The man snatched a wallet from the victim's purse at Texas Roadhouse on Southmont Way on Sunday, Feb. 27, Bethlehem police said on Sunday, April 3.

Her credit cards were then used at a Giant in Allentown and Home Depot and Rite Aid in Fogelsville, police said.

The alleged thief was seen on surveillance video driving a white car with a disability parking placard on the rearview mirror, according to police.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is urged to contact Inv. Fox at 610.419.9646 or efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

