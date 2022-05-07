Suspect At Large Following Easton Robbery, Police Say

Authorities are seeking the public’s help tracking down a suspect who remains at large following a robbery in Easton.

The robbery occurred on the 100 block of S. 15th Street around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, Easton Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5.

The male suspect — pictured above — was last seen running north on S. 15th Street, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Easton Police detectives at (610) 250-6637 or the police department tip line at (610) 250-6635.

