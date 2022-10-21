Suspect Airlifted, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Hours-Long PA Standoff With Sniper Rifle

A knife attack in Pennsylvania led to an hours-long standoff involving a sniper rifle before police airlifted the suspect to a trauma center and charged him with criminal attempt to commit homicide.

Mack Antonoff, 62, has been charged with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, Pocono Mountain Regional Police said.

Officers responding to a home on the 400 block of Cedar Drive in Long Pond found that Antonoff had tried to stab a woman several times on Thursday, Oct. 20, the department said.

The woman suffered minor injuries but was able to escape the home.

Meanwhile, Antonoff allegedly threatened to ambush police with a sniper rifle before exiting the home himself.

Antonoff then went back inside the home, initiating a standoff with a SWAT team that lasted several hours and shut down the surrounding roadways.

At one point, Antonoff went onto the porch and fired several rounds from a handgun, police said.

SWAT members were eventually able to rescue an elderly woman who was still inside the home before requesting Antonoff exit the home himself.

After several hours and Antonoff’s refusal of police requests, SWAT and K9 members entered the home and found him suffering from a self-inflicted injury.

Antonoff was ultimately flown to a trauma center for treatment and remains in police custody.

