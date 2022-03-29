Support Surges For Family Who Lost Everything In ‘Tragic’ Lehigh Valley House Fire

Support is on the rise for a family who lost all of their possessions in a devastating Lehigh Valley house fire.

The fire broke out at 5780 South Delaware Drive in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 8 a.m. on Monday, March 28, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release.

In addition to ravaging the two-story home, the fire also damaged two cars that were parked in the driveway, police said.

More than $1,100 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Tuesday morning for the victims, Jocelyn Marks and her mother, Drea, who campaign creator Madison Hathaway says “lost everything.”

While the family is physically unharmed, they now have to rebuild and find housing for their two large dogs, cats, and goats, the campaign says.

“I am putting together this GoFundMe for one of my closest friends, Jocelyn Marks and her mother Drea,” Hathaway writes.

“Her mom's house burned down earlier today in a tragic house fire that has caused the family to lose everything…They're all wonderful people and I can't imagine how hard these next few days will be, so I am putting this together to raise some money to ease their burden.”

Meanwhile, the fire company is collecting items at the station throughout the week to help the family rebuild.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, state police said.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Donate to Help After a House Fire’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.