Support Surges For 35-Year-Old Lehigh Valley Dad Fatally Stabbed During Ride Home From Casino

Support is surging for the family of a 35-year-old Lehigh Valley dad who was stabbed to death by another man on their way home from Wind Creek Bethlehem casino on Friday.

Nearly $2,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for the five children of Elson Aviles as of Monday afternoon.

Aviles was remembered on the fundraiser as a "loving, loyal person and a true stand-up family man."

Jose Luis Leon, 30, is facing charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime, simple possession, and two counts of aggravated assault for the killing of Aviles, of Bethlehem, according to the Northampton County District Attorneys Office and Bethlehem Police Department.

Carmen Rosario told police she was with both men at the Wind Creek casino just before the incident. Aviles dropped her off at her home and was then going to drop off Leon, according to the DA's office.

After Rosario went inside her house, she heard yelling and then checked a motion-sensing camera on her front door to see a bloodied Aviles walk past her home, authorities said.

Police found Aviles’ Nissan Rogue crashed into a tree at the intersection of Hill and Mechanic Streets shortly before 1 a.m., authorities said.

Officers approached a scene in the 900 block of East 4th Street and discovered Aviles, who was covered in blood, collapsed on the street, according to police.

Aviles was bleeding from his neck and chest, police said.

Leon, who was standing nearby holding a large kitchen knife, was ordered by officers to drop the weapon, authorities said. He was later detained.

When officers asked Aviles who hurt him, he responded with, “Jose” while pointing toward Leon, police said.

Aviles was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital – Fountain Hill, where he underwent emergency surgery. He subsequently died from his injuries, authorities said.

A search of Leon turned up one plastic bag containing a rock-like white powdery substance, as well as one clear baggie containing numerous white round pills that later tested positive for 23.6 grams of fentanyl, police said.

While in custody, Leon reportedly threw punches at officers while they tried to stop him from reaching into his waistband.

One officer was punched in the face and the other twice in the head, Bethlehem police said.

Leon was arraigned Friday afternoon with bail was denied.

