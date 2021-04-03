Slate Belt Traffic Stop Leads To Forgery, Theft Charges For Woman Found With Stolen Checkbook

A Slate Belt traffic stop resulted in forgery and theft charges for a 38-year-old woman accused of writing checks to herself from a stolen checkbook.

Amanda Miller was pulled over near W. West Street and Jefferson Street in Wind Gap on Feb. 9, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Police obtained and carried out a search warrant for the vehicle, which turned up a stolen checkbook and two checks written out to Miller, as well as unspecified drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

A warrant was issued Feb. 22 for the arrest of Miller, who turned herself in to police headquarters on March 4, authorities said.

Miller was charged with forgery unauthorized act in writing, two counts of theft by deception, receiving stolen property and other drug and traffic offenses.

She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

