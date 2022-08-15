Slate Belt Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck: PA State Police

A Slate Belt motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed.

According to the crash report, the accident occurred on Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway at the intersection with Gravel Hill Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

A 2018 Ford F-150XLT was stopped at the stop sign on Gravel Hill Road and started turning left onto Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway when a 2004 Honda CBR heading westbound was negotiating a righthand turn onto Martins Creek, Belvidere Highway, police said.

The motorcyclist then hit the truck between the driver’s side front tire and driver’s side driver door as the truck continued into the eastbound lane and came to a stop.

The motorcyclist, Nicholas Paone, 28, of Bangor, was killed in the crash, state police said.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

