Northampton Daily Voice
Slate Belt Man Involved In Domestic Dispute Busted With Meth, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Johnathon Stevens
Johnathon Stevens Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional PD

A Slate Belt man was arrested for methamphetamine possession by officers responding to a domestic dispute report last week, authorities said. 

Slate Belt Regional Police responding to the report on the 400 block of E. Main Street in Turkey Hill in the Borough of Pen Argyl found Johnathon M. Stevens, 33, to be under the influence of methamphetamine around 11:10 p.m. Oct. 21, the department said.

During questioning, Stevens admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine, according to police, who then reportedly located a bag containing about 24 grams of the drug.

Stevens was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Stevens was being held at the Northampton County Prison as a result of his probationary status.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

