Several Cars Damaged In Fiery Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Several cars were damaged in a fiery Lehigh Valley crash before dawn Saturday, authorities said.

The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the crash and fire report near the corner of Clairmont Avenue and Highland Drive around 4 a.m., authorities said.

Photos from the scene show several damaged vehicles, one of them fully engulfed in flames and smoking heavily.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

