Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Several Cars Damaged In Fiery Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Several cars were damaged in a fiery Lehigh Valley crash before dawn Saturday, authorities said.
Several cars were damaged in a fiery Lehigh Valley crash before dawn Saturday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Palmer Municipal Fire Department via Facebook

Several cars were damaged in a fiery Lehigh Valley crash before dawn Saturday, authorities said.

The Palmer Municipal Fire Department responded to the crash and fire report near the corner of Clairmont Avenue and Highland Drive around 4 a.m., authorities said.

Photos from the scene show several damaged vehicles, one of them fully engulfed in flames and smoking heavily.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.