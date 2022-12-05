Serious Route 22 Crash Smashes Tire Through Mustang Windshield, Traps Victim (PHOTOS)

A serious Sunday afternoon crash on Route 22 appeared to smash one of the tires from a minivan through a Mustang windshield and trapped the occupant.

The Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Company responded to the reported crash with injuries in the eastbound lanes near milepost 327.4 in Hanover Township and found the trapped victim around 1 p.m., the squad said.

Emergency crews removed the roof of the vehicle — which appears to be a Mustang — with help from the Catasauqua Fire Department and extricated the victim within about 15 minutes upon arrival.

The victim was then transferred to EMS crews who were waiting nearby.

Photos from the scene show the tire from a minivan smashed through the vehicle.

Assisting agencies include Bethlehem Firefighters IAFF Local 735.

