Northampton Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Serious Crash Causes Major Delays In Bethlehem: Police

Valerie Musson
Bethlehem police
Bethlehem police Photo Credit: Bethlehem PD via Facebook

Bethlehem Police are investigating a serious crash that shut down several local streets.

The crash occurred on E. 4th Street at Emery Street during the afternoon on Thursday, June 9, police said.

Westbound traffic was being detoured at Shimersville Rd. during the investigation, which is expected to last for several hours, the department said.

Meanwhile, eastbound traffic on E. 4th Street was experiencing periodic stops during the detour as well.

“Expect major delays and avoid the area if possible,” police said.

