Police & Fire

SEEN THIS CAR? Police Seek Clues In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run That Seriously Injured Pedestrian

Valerie Musson
The vehicle pictured above hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 15th St. and Allen St. in Allentown and fled the scene just before 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, police said.
Police in Lehigh Valley are seeking the public’s help tracking down the driver who hit a pedestrian and sped off last week.

The vehicle pictured above hit a pedestrian at the intersection of 15th St. and Allen St. in Allentown and fled the scene just before 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle pictured above is asked to contact Ofc. Steve Rosenberger of the Allentown Police Traffic Unit at 610-437-7732. Anonymous tips can also be made at tip411.com.

