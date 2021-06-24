Contact Us
Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Northampton County Man, 27, Accused Of Felony Robbery, Assault

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Daniel Birk, 27, of Hellertown
Daniel Birk, 27, of Hellertown Photo Credit: CrimeWatchPA.com/Lower Saucon Township Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Northampton County man charged with felony robbery and assault.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Daniel Birk, 27, with a felony charge for robbery and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and theft by unlawful taking, Lower Saucon Township police said.

Birk was last known to live in Hellertown, police said.

Anyone with information about Birk’s whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the department’s Crimewatch Tipline or contact police at 610-759-2200.

Source: CrimeWatchPA.com/Lower Saucon Township Police Department

