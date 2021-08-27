Contact Us
SEEN HIM? Police Search For Missing Millersville University Student From Hellertown, 20

Valerie Musson
Matthew Mindler, 20
Matthew Mindler, 20 Photo Credit: Millersville University via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing Millersville University student from Hellertown.

First-year student Matthew Mindler, 20, has been missing since Tuesday evening, according to a post on the college’s Facebook page.

Mindler was last seen walking from his residence hall at West Villages toward the Centennial Drive parking lot area just after 8:10 p.m., police said.

He hasn’t attended class since Tuesday and hasn’t returned calls from his family.

Mindler was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Mindler’s location is asked to contact Millersville University Police at 717-871-4357 or chief Pete Anders at peter.anders@millersville.edu (717-871-5972).

