SEEN HIM? Northampton County Paver Accused Of Scamming Elderly Bucks Woman Out Of $5.5K

Hilltown police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Northampton County paving company worker accused of scamming a local elderly woman out of $5,500.

The 83-year-old woman was outside working in her garden on Aug. 25, 2020, when members of Saveway Paving approached her and said they had leftover black top, authorities said.

The workers offered to repair cracks the woman had in her driveway and use up the remaining material. The resident was under the impression the cost would be approximately $300, but upon completion of the work, she was presented a bill for $5,500, authorities said.

After a lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Richard Norman Squires, Jr., 35, of Saveway Paving.

He is facing the following charges:

1 count Deceptive Business Practices (F2)

1 count Conspiracy Deceptive Business Practices (F2)

1 count Home Improvement Fraud (F2)

1 count Conspiracy Home Improvement Fraud (F2)

1 Count Receiving Stolen Property (F3)

1 count Conspiracy Receiving Stolen Property (F3)

1 count Criminal Mischief (F3)

1 count Conspiracay Criminal Mischief (F3)

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Squires or his business can contact Officer James T. Browne at jbrowne@hilltownpd.org

