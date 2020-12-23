SEEN HIM? Man With Long Gray Beard Robs Northampton County Gas Station At Gunpoint

A Northampton County gas station was robbed at gunpoint by a man with a handgun Tuesday night, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The man walked into the Square One store at 468 Route 329 in Allen Township, flashed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier around 10:55 p.m., the police report says.

The man was last seen fleeing toward Northampton Borough in a tan or gray SUZ, similar to a GMC Envoy or Chevrolet Trailblazer, State Police at Bethlehem said.

The suspect was described as a white man with a heavy build and is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a long, gray beard, police said. He was wearing a green jacket, grey sweatshirt and blue bandana over his face.

