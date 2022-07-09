Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Northampton County Boy Missing For Several Days

Valerie Musson
Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.
Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Seen him? State Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old boy Northampton County boy who has been missing for several days.

Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.

Nunamacher is about 6 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray shorts, gray Croc shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack, Branosky said.

Anyone with information about Nunamacher’s whereabouts is urged to contact PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA22-1147433.

