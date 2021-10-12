SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Runaway PA Teen

Authorities in Pennsylvania are seeking the public’s help locating a teen runaway.

Soliel Ditren, 15, was last seen near the 1800 block of Viola Lane in Hellertown around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Lower Saucon Township police said.

Ditren is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with “YODA” on them, along with a pink shirt and brown UGG boots.

Ditren is known to have relatives in Whitehall and Reading, police said.

Anyone with information about Ditren’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Police Department at 610-759-2200 and reference incident no. 20211011M0799.

Source: Lower Saucon Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

