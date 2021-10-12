Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Revealed
Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Runaway PA Teen

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Soliel Ditren, 15, was last seen near the 1800 block of Viola Lane in Lower Saucon Township around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
Soliel Ditren, 15, was last seen near the 1800 block of Viola Lane in Lower Saucon Township around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Authorities in Pennsylvania are seeking the public’s help locating a teen runaway.

Soliel Ditren, 15, was last seen near the 1800 block of Viola Lane in Hellertown around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Lower Saucon Township police said.

Ditren is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with “YODA” on them, along with a pink shirt and brown UGG boots.

Ditren is known to have relatives in Whitehall and Reading, police said.

Anyone with information about Ditren’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Police Department at 610-759-2200 and reference incident no. 20211011M0799.

Source: Lower Saucon Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.