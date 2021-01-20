Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton
Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Bethlehem Girl, 16, Missing Since May

Valerie Musson
Camiya Watson, 16, was last seen May 30, 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a Bethlehem girl who has been missing since May. 

Camiya Watson, 16, was last seen May 30, 2020, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Camiya, pictured above, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and dark brown/black eyes, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Camiya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bethlehem Township Police Department at 1-610-759-2200.

