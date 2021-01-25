SEE ANYTHING? State Police Seek Clues In Route 78 Hit-And-Run Crash That Injured Pregnant Women

State Police in Northampton County are searching for clues after two pregnant women and their husbands were injured in a hit-and-run rollover crash on Route 78.

The couples were traveling on Route 78 east in a 2015 Honda CRX when they were rear-ended at mile marker 66.4 near the Hellertown exit in Bethlehem around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The Honda then swerved into the left lane and onto the grassy center median, rotated counterclockwise and rolled over, hitting the median’s dividing wires, authorities said.

The two pregnant women inside the Honda were extricated by their husbands, authorities said.

Both couples were subsequently taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill with suspected minor injuries, authorities said.

The vehicle, believed to be a 2007-2013 Black Mercedes S type sedan, sped away on Route 78, possibly taking the Hellertown exit ramp following the crash, authorities said.

The Mercedes should have heavy damage to the driver’s side front end, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Belfast Station at 610-759-6106 and speak to Tpr. Ryan Seiple or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Sourced via Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

