Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

SEE ANYTHING? Northampton County Convenience Store Workers Robbed At Gunpoint

Valerie Musson
Express Mini Market on Butler Street in Easton
Express Mini Market on Butler Street in Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Northampton County convenience store workers were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, leaving police looking for clues, authorities said.

A short, thin man wearing a black mask, black pants and a black Puma sweatshirt wielded a handgun and demanded cash at the Express Mini Market on Butler Street in Easton shortly before 6:30 p.m., Easton Police Inspector John Piperato said in a release.

The man fled east toward Butler Street, Piperato said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact local police at 610-250-6656 or use the tip line at 610-250-6635.

