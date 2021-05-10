SEE ANYTHING? Northampton County Convenience Store Workers Robbed At Gunpoint

Northampton County convenience store workers were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, leaving police looking for clues, authorities said.

A short, thin man wearing a black mask, black pants and a black Puma sweatshirt wielded a handgun and demanded cash at the Express Mini Market on Butler Street in Easton shortly before 6:30 p.m., Easton Police Inspector John Piperato said in a release.

The man fled east toward Butler Street, Piperato said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact local police at 610-250-6656 or use the tip line at 610-250-6635.

