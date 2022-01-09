Scammer Clones Bethlehem Police Phone Number To Defraud Resident Of More Than $11K

A scammer cloning the phone number of the Bethlehem Police Department defrauded a local resident of more than $11,000, authorities said.

A Lehigh Valley resident received a call from the Bethlehem Police non-emergency line (610-865-7187) on Friday, Aug. 26 stating that a family member was in trouble and needed money, the department said in a release.

The resident was ultimately scammed out of more than $11,000, police said.

“This is a common fraud scheme in which the victim is convinced that a family member has been in an accident or arrested and needs money immediately to avoid serving time in jail,” said police.

The scam also appeared more credible due to the cloning of the department’s actual phone number.

Avoid scams by blocking unwanted calls and texts, resisting pressure to immediately take action, and stopping to ask someone trustworthy.

