Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

RECOGNIZE THIS VAN? Investigation Into String Of Bethlehem Mail Thefts Continues, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle in connection with the ongoing string of mail thefts throughout Bethlehem.
The driver of the vehicle pictured above was seen opening at least one mailbox on Michigan Court around 3 p.m. Tuesday, township police said.

Anyone with inbound mail was asked to verify receipt, which can be done using the USPS’s ‘Informed Delivery’ tool.

“If you mailed any checks, continue to check your accounts to ensure that the checks are the proper amount to the proper entity,” police added.

Victims of mail theft are asked to contact police at 610-759-2200 and file a report with the USPS.

Meanwhile, anyone with information or surveillance footage involving the vehicle is asked to contact contact Sgt. Powell at spowell@bethlehemtwp.com.

