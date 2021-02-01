Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Police: Teen Arrested, Loaded Handgun Recovered In Lehigh Valley ‘Shots Fired’ Incident

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
200 block of N. 13th St. in Allentown
200 block of N. 13th St. in Allentown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teen male was apprehended and a loaded handgun recovered from the scene of a shots fired incident in Lehigh Valley Sunday night, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported near the 200 block of N. 13th St. in Allentown Sunday around 10:30 p.m., local police said.

A minor was apprehended and a loaded handgun recovered at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.