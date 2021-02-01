Police: Teen Arrested, Loaded Handgun Recovered In Lehigh Valley ‘Shots Fired’ Incident

A teen male was apprehended and a loaded handgun recovered from the scene of a shots fired incident in Lehigh Valley Sunday night, authorities said.

The gunfire was reported near the 200 block of N. 13th St. in Allentown Sunday around 10:30 p.m., local police said.

A minor was apprehended and a loaded handgun recovered at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.