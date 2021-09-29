Police Seek ID For Vehicle Involved In Northampton County Gas Container Theft

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in the theft of multiple containers of gasoline from a landscaping trailer in Northampton County.

A man in his late teens or early twenties was behind the wheel of the silver vehicle pictured above when he pulled over near Skibo Road in Hellertown and stole two gasoline containers from a parked landscaping trailer around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, Lower Saucon Township police said.

The man then placed the gasoline containers in the back of the vehicle and drove away, heading toward Meadows Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the owner or occupant of the vehicle is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

