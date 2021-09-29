Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Vehicle Involved In Northampton County Gas Container Theft

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in the theft of multiple containers of gasoline from a landscaping trailer in Northampton County.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in the theft of multiple containers of gasoline from a landscaping trailer in Northampton County. Photo Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a vehicle they say was involved in the theft of multiple containers of gasoline from a landscaping trailer in Northampton County.

A man in his late teens or early twenties was behind the wheel of the silver vehicle pictured above when he pulled over near Skibo Road in Hellertown and stole two gasoline containers from a parked landscaping trailer around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, Lower Saucon Township police said.

The man then placed the gasoline containers in the back of the vehicle and drove away, heading toward Meadows Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the owner or occupant of the vehicle is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.