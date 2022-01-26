Police Seek ID For Suspect In String Of Lehigh Valley Package Thefts

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage in a string of Lehigh Valley package thefts.

The man — pictured above — was seen on surveillance footage stealing packages in Bethlehem, local police said Wednesday.

The man arrived and fled in a white Nissan, police said.

Scroll down to view more photos of the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.