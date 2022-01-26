Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Suspect In String Of Lehigh Valley Package Thefts

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The man pictured above was seen on surveillance footage stealing packages in Bethlehem, local police said Wednesday.
The man pictured above was seen on surveillance footage stealing packages in Bethlehem, local police said Wednesday. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage in a string of Lehigh Valley package thefts.

The man — pictured above — was seen on surveillance footage stealing packages in Bethlehem, local police said Wednesday.

The man arrived and fled in a white Nissan, police said.

Scroll down to view more photos of the suspect and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.