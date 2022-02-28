Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Man Who Stole More Than $800 In Vacuum Cleaners From Lehigh Valley Lowe's

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The man pictured above stole more than $800 worth of vacuums cleaners from the Birkland Place Lowe's store in Bethlehem Township around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, township police said.
The man pictured above stole more than $800 worth of vacuums cleaners from the Birkland Place Lowe's store in Bethlehem Township around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, township police said. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole more than $800 worth of vacuum cleaners from a Lehigh Valley Lowe’s store.

The man — pictured above — stole the merchandise from the Birkland Place store in Bethlehem Township around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, township police said.

The man then drove away in a maroon Honda Accord, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Ptl. Kraemer at 610-419-0830 or send an email to gkraemer@bethlehemtwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.