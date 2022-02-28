Police Seek ID For Man Who Stole More Than $800 In Vacuum Cleaners From Lehigh Valley Lowe's

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say stole more than $800 worth of vacuum cleaners from a Lehigh Valley Lowe’s store.

The man — pictured above — stole the merchandise from the Birkland Place store in Bethlehem Township around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, township police said.

The man then drove away in a maroon Honda Accord, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Ptl. Kraemer at 610-419-0830 or send an email to gkraemer@bethlehemtwp.com.

