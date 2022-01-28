Police Seek ID For Man Who Stole $400 In Tools From Lehigh Valley Lowe’s

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing about $400 worth of tools from a Lehigh Valley Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

The man — pictured above — stole the items from the store on Birkland Place in Bethlehem around 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, Bethlehem Township Police said in a Friday release.

The man then fled in a red Honda Odyssey from around 2010, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Ebner by calling 610-419-4429 or sending an email to aebner@bethlehemtwp.com.

