Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Man Who Stole $400 In Tools From Lehigh Valley Lowe’s

Valerie Musson
The man pictured above stole the items from the Lowe's on Birkland Place in Bethlehem around 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, Bethlehem Township Police said.
The man pictured above stole the items from the Lowe's on Birkland Place in Bethlehem around 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, Bethlehem Township Police said. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing about $400 worth of tools from a Lehigh Valley Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

The man — pictured above — stole the items from the store on Birkland Place in Bethlehem around 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, Bethlehem Township Police said in a Friday release.

The man then fled in a red Honda Odyssey from around 2010, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Ebner by calling 610-419-4429 or sending an email to aebner@bethlehemtwp.com.

