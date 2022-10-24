Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 13 Chinese Nationals Charged With Multiple Acts Of Espionage By Feds In Washington, NJ, NY
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hit-and-run crash suspect
Hit-and-run crash suspect Photo Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store.

The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.

The man was driving a white pickup truck when he struck a parked vehicle and drove away, according to police.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Lower Saucon Police Department at 610-759-2200 or submit an anonymous tip via CrimeWatch.

Source: Lower Saucon Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.