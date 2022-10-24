Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store

Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store.
The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
The man was driving a white pickup truck when he struck a parked vehicle and drove away, according to police.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Lower Saucon Police Department at 610-759-2200 or submit an anonymous tip via CrimeWatch.
Source: Lower Saucon Police Department/CrimeWatchPA
