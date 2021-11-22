Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Boy, 4, Dies After Shooting Himself In The Face: Police
Police Seek ID For Bethlehem Notary Stamp Thieves

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say worked together to steal a notary stamp from an auto tag store in Bethlehem.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say worked together to steal a notary stamp from an auto tag store in Bethlehem. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

The man in the black jacket pictured above stole the stamp from Bev’s Auto Tags on Easton Avenue on Nov. 12, Bethlehem Township Police said in a Monday release.

The man, who has a ponytail, arrived and left the store with the man in the brown jacket after not purchasing services at the notary, according to police.

The two had allegedly been inquiring about notarizing a will and power of attorney paperwork.

Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to contact Ptl. Kraemer at 610-419-0830 or send an email to gkraemer@bethlehemtwp.com

