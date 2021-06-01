Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Accused Northampton County Package Thief

Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

The masked suspect pictured above stole a package that had been delivered to a home on Madison Avenue in Bethlehem around 1 p.m. Monday, local police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the City of Bethlehem Police at bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or call the tip line at 610-691-6660.

