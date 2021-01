Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera.

The suspect pictured above stole a package that had been delivered to a home on Pierce Street in Bethlehem sometime Monday, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the City of Bethlehem Police at bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or call the tip line at 610-691-6660.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.