Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Police Probe Drive-By BB Gun Shooting At Hellertown Playground

Valerie Musson
Morris J. Dimmick Park in Hellertown
Morris J. Dimmick Park in Hellertown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are investigating a drive-by BB gun shooting that targeted a Hellertown playground Friday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect fired four rounds from a BB gun toward Morris J. Dimmick Park Playground just after 1:25 p.m., Hellertown Police said.

The suspect was traveling in a dark blue four-door Honda Civic from the mid-2000s, police said.

No one was injured during the shooting, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Hellertown Police using the Northampton County 911 Center's non-emergency line at 610-759-2200.

