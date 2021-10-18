Police Probe Drive-By BB Gun Shooting At Hellertown Playground

Police are investigating a drive-by BB gun shooting that targeted a Hellertown playground Friday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect fired four rounds from a BB gun toward Morris J. Dimmick Park Playground just after 1:25 p.m., Hellertown Police said.

The suspect was traveling in a dark blue four-door Honda Civic from the mid-2000s, police said.

No one was injured during the shooting, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Hellertown Police using the Northampton County 911 Center's non-emergency line at 610-759-2200.

