Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Northampton, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Northampton, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Police Nab Man, 54, Accused Of Stealing Fridge Compressor From Northampton County Market

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Fresh Hills Market on S. Broadway in Wind Gap
Fresh Hills Market on S. Broadway in Wind Gap Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police have arrested a man they say stole a refrigerator compressor from a Northampton County convenience store last month.

Rodroheric Villafane, 54, is accused of stealing the compressor from Fresh Hills Market on S. Broadway in Wind Gap on Dec. 5, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Villafane was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday and charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.