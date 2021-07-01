Police Nab Man, 54, Accused Of Stealing Fridge Compressor From Northampton County Market

Police have arrested a man they say stole a refrigerator compressor from a Northampton County convenience store last month.

Rodroheric Villafane, 54, is accused of stealing the compressor from Fresh Hills Market on S. Broadway in Wind Gap on Dec. 5, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Villafane was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday and charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

