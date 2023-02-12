Police: Man Injured In Lehigh Valley Shooting

One man was injured in a Lehigh Valley shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A man was shot in the leg on the 700 block of South 8th St. in Allentown around 2:30 p.m., Police Captain John Hill said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injuries, Hill said.

The suspect vehicle, meanwhile, was quickly tracked down and its occupants detained near N. 11th St. and W. Chew St., Hill said.

A firearm was also found in the vehicle, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately released.

