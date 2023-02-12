Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Police: Man Injured In Lehigh Valley Shooting

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Allentown Police
Allentown Police Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department via Facebook

One man was injured in a Lehigh Valley shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A man was shot in the leg on the 700 block of South 8th St. in Allentown around 2:30 p.m., Police Captain John Hill said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injuries, Hill said.

The suspect vehicle, meanwhile, was quickly tracked down and its occupants detained near N. 11th St. and W. Chew St., Hill said.

A firearm was also found in the vehicle, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately released.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

